Chemical deals lift European shares, banks weigh

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday afterthree sessions of losses as deal-making activity in the chemicalsector helped offset pale earnings from banks in the region,with U.S.-China trade worries lingering.

German chemical groups Bayer BAYGn.DE and LanxessLXSG.DE agreed to sell chemical park operator Currenta toMacquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) MQG.AX for anenterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2526VO

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% after avolatile session on Monday with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI shrugging off dire industrial output data.

Banks .SX7P moved lower, with Italian banks .FTIT8300 weighing after mixed earnings from the country's top lenders.

The country' biggest bank by assets UniCreditCRDI.MI lagged after it cut its revenue target for 2019 due toexpectations interest rates would remain lower for longer, butshares of Banco BPMBAMI.MI rose 3% after it reported a sharprise in net profit.

Also weighing on banks was CommerzbankCBKG.DE , after theGerman lender said its target for a slight increase in full-yearnet profit had become "significantly more ambitious". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2530V4

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE underperformed as miningheavyweight Glencore PlcGLEN.L fell after reporting a 32%drop in first-half core profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2531PX (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham) ((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130))