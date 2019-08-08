Chemed Corp. (CHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Chemed Corp. ( CHE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $421.12, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHE was $421.12, representing a -0.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $421.33 and a 61.95% increase over the 52 week low of $260.03.

CHE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( WBA ). CHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CHE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.5%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

The following ETF(s) have CHE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS )

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF ( VSDA )

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNMC )

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF ( SMLF )

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF ( JHSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 9.66% over the last 100 days. XHS has the highest percent weighting of CHE at 2.91%.