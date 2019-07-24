Quantcast

Check Point Software Q2 profit marginally tops expectations

TEL AVIV, July 24 (Reuters) - Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that marginally beat expectations, boosted by higher security subscriptions.

Check Point earned $1.38 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.37 a year earlier. Revenue grew 4 percent to $488 million, the Israel-based company said on Wednesday.

It was forecast to earn $1.37 a share on revenue of $488 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.8 million shares worth $325 million as part of its share repurchase programme.





