Check Out Vanguard’s Re-Opened Dividend Funds

(New York)

Vanguard made some headlines earlier this month when it re-opened one of its long closed-to-new-investors dividend funds ( VDIGX ). However, it was not the only fund to reopen, as a whole suite of Vanguard dividend funds are once again available. The funds come in two flavors, active or passive. VDIGX is actively managed and has the best one-year return, but it is almost the most expensive. Check out the firm's VIG fund (Dividend Appreciation), which has a 11% one-year return and charges only 6 basis points.

FINSUM : This whole suite of funds has a good track record and some have characteristically low fees.