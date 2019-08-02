CHCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.00, changing hands as low as $73.65 per share. City Holding Co. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $65.32 per share, with $83.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.56.
