Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) ( CLDT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that CLDT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.95, the dividend yield is 6.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLDT was $18.95, representing a -14.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.18 and a 9.6% increase over the 52 week low of $17.29.

CLDT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CLDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports CLDT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.62%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

