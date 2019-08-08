Charter Hall partnership snaps up Sydney high-rise for $429 mln

Shutterstock photo





Aug 9 (Reuters) - A two-party consortium led by Charter Hall Group will buy a Sydney office building, co-owned by Dexus and Perron Group, for A$630 million ($429 million), the companies said on Friday.

Dexus said the sale of its 50% in 201 Elizabeth would add A$34 million to its pre-tax trading profit in both the 2020 and 2021 financial years.

Under the deal, Charter Hall will buy 68% of the building, while Abacus Property Group will take up the remaining 32% of the property in Sydney's business district.

The deal will be completed in two tranches, but Abacus and Charter will take full control after the first one.

($1 = 1.4684 Australian dollars)