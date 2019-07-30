Charles Schwab's Preferred Stock, Series D Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.488), with shares changing hands as low as $27.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SCHW.PRD was trading at a 8.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.77% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW.PRD shares, versus SCHW:

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Tuesday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are down about 1.7%.