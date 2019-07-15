Charles Schwab News: SCHW Stock Pops on Possible USAA Deal

Quantcast

By Karl Utermohlen,

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW ) is discussing the possibility of acquiring the United Services Automobile Association (USAA), a financial services business that could prove to be a substantial boost.

San Francisco-based investment management firm Charles Schwab is considering buying the USAA for about $2 billion, which would expand the firm's place as a financial advice business. Such a move has the potential of bringing in about $100 billion worth of assets to the firm from the closely-held USAA.

The deal could be ironed out and carried to fruition as soon as the current month, according to people familiar with the matter. Such an agreement would mark a continuation of Charles Schwab's March decision to roll out a new subscription model that would reel in more clients in the wealth management space-it would do so by making such advice more affordable when compared to the traditional way of charging a percentage of the assets.

The California-based firm also has its hand in the spaces of banking and custodial services, which has helped it attain a market value of roughly $55 billion, per the  Wall Street Journal . Meanwhile, USAA offers insurance in the fields of homes, life and automotive.

USAA also operates as an online banking and investment services.

SCHW stock is up about 0.4% on Monday afternoon following the news.

