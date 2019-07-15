Quantcast

Charles Schwab in talks to buy USAA wealth-management, brokerage units

By Reuters

July 15 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could bring Schwab roughly $100 billion of assets from USAA, may be reached this month, according to the report

Schwab, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services, has $3.5 trillion of client assets. The company is expected to report its second quarter results on Tuesday.

Schwab said it does not comment on market rumors, while USAA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SCHW


