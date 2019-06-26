Change Healthcare prices IPO below the range at $13

Change Healthcare, which provides healthcare revenue cycle management software and services, raised $557 million by offering 42.9 million shares at $13, below the range of $16 to $19. Change Healthcare plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHNG. Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.
