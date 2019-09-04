C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CHRW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CHRW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.05, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHRW was $82.05, representing a -18.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.20 and a 5.57% increase over the 52 week low of $77.72.

CHRW is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and Brink's Company ( BCO ). CHRW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports CHRW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .6%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHRW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHRW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHRW as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IYT )

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF ( FTXR )

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF ( ONEV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 1.43% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of CHRW at 5.06%.