C.H. Robinson Worldwide Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CHRW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.48, changing hands as high as $87.08 per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CHRW's low point in its 52 week range is $77.72 per share, with $101.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $87.34.

