C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark

C.H. Robinson Worldwide 's CHRW second-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.22 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also improved approximately 8% year over year.





Total revenues came in at $3,908.8 million, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,044.8 million. Moreover, the top line declined 8.6% year over year. The downturn can be attributed to unfavorable pricing across most transportation service lines.The revenue miss and its year-over-year decline perhaps disappointed investors. Consequently, the stock shed 4.5% of value in after-hours trading on Jul 30.Total operating expenses increased 3.4% year over year to $467.68 million due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses. Meanwhile, operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues) improved marginally to 67.3% from 67.4% in the year-ago quarter. Notably, lower the value of the metric the better.Impressively, the company returned $179.8 million to its shareholders through a combination of cash dividends ($69.3 million) and share repurchases ($110.5 million), reflecting an increase of 32% year over year. Capital expenditures totaled $17.7 million in the quarter under review.

Segmental Results



At North American Surface Transportation (NAST), total revenues were $2.87 billion (down 9.2%) in the second quarter. The downside was due to weak pricing. Net revenues at the segment rose 5.8%. Notably, NAST results include those of Robinson Fresh transportation, which were previously reported under a separate segment.



Total revenues at Global Forwarding summed $592.48 million, down 4.1%. Low pricing in ocean and air as well as contracted air volumes affected results. Net revenues at the segment also dipped 1.5%.



A historical presentation of results on an enterprise basis is given below:



Transportation: The unit (comprising Truckload, Intermodal, Less-than-Truckload, Ocean, Air, Customs and Other logistics services) delivered net revenues of $665.61 million in the quarter under consideration, up 4% from the prior-year period's figure.



Truckload net revenues grew 8.8% year over year to $371.35 million. Additionally, net revenues at Less-than-Truckload inched up 3.2% year over year to $122.99 million.



At the Intermodal segment, net revenues plunged 31.4% year over year to $6.3 million.



Net revenues at the Ocean transportation segment slid 1.8% year over year to $85.47 million. The same at the Air transportation division dropped 15.4% year over year to $26.13 million. Customs net revenues augmented 12.1% to $23.31 million.



Other logistics services' net revenues decreased 4.3% year over year to $30.06 million.



Sourcing: Net revenues at the segment declined 6.1% year over year to approximately $29.6 million.



Liquidity



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $355.31 million compared with $378.6 million at the end of 2018. Long-term debt was $1.25 billion compared with $1.34 billion at 2018 end.



2019 Outlook



C.H. Robinson reiterates capital expenditures between $80 million and $90 million for 2019 with the majority to be spent on technology. Additionally, effective tax rate is still estimated in the 24-25% band for the year. Meanwhile, the company expects the sluggish freight scenario to persist through the remaining months of 2019.



Upcoming Releases



