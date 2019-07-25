CFR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.50, changing hands as high as $100.79 per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CFR's low point in its 52 week range is $81.87 per share, with $115.03 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $99.03.
