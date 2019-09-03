CFFN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.39, changing hands as low as $13.22 per share. Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CFFN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.80 per share, with $14.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.32.
