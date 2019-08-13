CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that CF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.89, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CF was $48.89, representing a -13.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.51 and a 25.68% increase over the 52 week low of $38.90.

CF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. ( NTR ) and Mosaic Company ( MOS ). CF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports CF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 79.68%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF ( RTM )

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund ( VEGI )

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF ( HAP )

SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF ( SPYB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 1.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CF at 3.95%.