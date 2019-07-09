CF Industries Holdings (CF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.68, changing hands as low as $44.59 per share. CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CF's low point in its 52 week range is $38.90 per share, with $56.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.77.
