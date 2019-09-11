C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

C&F Financial Corporation ( CFFI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CFFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CFFI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.56, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFI was $48.56, representing a -22.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.65 and a 6.35% increase over the 52 week low of $45.66.

CFFI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CFFI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFFI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.