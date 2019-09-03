Cerved hires Mediobanca to study options for bad loan unit

Shutterstock photo





MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italian credit information and management group Cerved said it had hired Mediobanca to assess strategic options for its bad loan unit, confirming a report in the Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

"Such an assessment is still at a preliminary stage and no decision has been taken," the company said on Tuesday.

