Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Cerner Corporation CERN delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 3.1%. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter's figure by 6.5%.





The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company reported revenues of $1.43 billion, which increased 4.6% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion by 0.4%.Per management, U.S. revenues grossed $1.27 billion, up 5% from the prior-year quarter.Non-U.S. revenues remained flat from the year-ago quarter figure at $165 million. Per management, Cerner's international revenue growth was impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Bookings



In the reported quarter, the company's bookings totaled $1.43 billion, down from $1.78 billion in the same quarter of the last year.



Segmental Performance



Licensed software revenues shot up 14.3% to $197.1 million, driven by strong bookings and growth in both traditional software and SaaS offerings.



Technology resale revenues were $60.7 million, down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues from Subscriptions grossed $89.8 million, up 8.2% year over year.



Professional services' revenues totaled $485.3 million, up 8.5% from the prior-year quarter number, on the back of solid growth in implementation services.



Revenues at the Managed services unit summed $297.7 million, up 4.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Support and maintenance revenues were $276.4 million, down 0.9% year over year.



Reimbursed travel revenues amounted to $24.1 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 4.9%.



Margins



In the quarter under review, gross profit summed $1.16 billion, up 3% year over year. Gross margin was 81.2%, down 130 bps on a year-over-year basis.



General and administrative expenses increased 56.9% to $149.8 million. Further, software development expenses rose 7.6% to $181 million.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 68 bps to 18% during the reported quarter.



Guidance



For the third quarter of 2019, Cerner expects revenues between $1.41 billion and $1.46 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.44 billion, towards the upper end of management's guided range.



Adjusted earnings per share are expected between 65 cents and 67 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at 69 cents, above the company's guided range.



Cerner maintained 2019 revenue guidance. The company continues to expect revenues between $5.65 billion and $5.85 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2019 stands at $5.74 billion, within the company's guided range.



The company reiterated 2019 earnings per share outlook. The company continues to project the metric to be $2.64-$2.72 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.67, within the company's estimated range.



Wrapping Up



Cerner exited the second quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to witness strong contributions from key areas like Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Further, gains in Licensed software, Professional and Managed Services units buoy optimism. International revenues also moved up in the quarter.



The company is likely to benefit from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings.



Meanwhile, Technology Resale, Support & Maintenance and Reimbursement Travel revenues witnessed a year-over-year decline in the quarter under review. Bookings also fell in the reported quarter, which is concerning. Contraction in operating margins also remains a concern. Furthermore, competition in the global MedTech space is a woe.



