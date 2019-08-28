CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

CenturyLink, Inc. ( CTL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CTL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.36, the dividend yield is 8.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTL was $11.36, representing a -51.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.23 and a 17.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.64.

CTL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. ( T ) and Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ). CTL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.43. Zacks Investment Research reports CTL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.28%, compared to an industry average of 21.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF ( SKYY )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF ( EWCO )

iShares Trust ( IYZ )

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF ( XTL )

Pacer Funds ( COWZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWCO with an decrease of -0.21% over the last 100 days. SKYY has the highest percent weighting of CTL at 4.57%.