CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Service for Small Business Owners

CenturyLink, Inc.CTL has expanded its SIMPLE for Business portfolio of prepaid services to include SIMPLE Internet + Digital Phone. The communications company intends to help small business leaders to easily plan for their monthly outlays, as cost control has become a top priority.



The company's bundled service comprises Internet speed of up to 140 Mbps, and digital phone service with unlimited nationwide calling, instant messaging, video conferencing and file sharing. It also covers convenient online ordering with a credit card and a consistent monthly service rate to help manage expenses.



In November 2018, CenturyLink had launched SIMPLE for small business to streamline and improve customer's experience by delivering services that are easy to purchase and offer simplified pricing. Markedly, CenturyLink SIMPLE Internet + Digital Phone is available to more than 2.8 million small business clients across the United States.



With the service expansion, the company can now deliver business-critical Internet and voice solutions to business owners for the same price. Reportedly, businesses will hugely benefit from this service, as it facilities them to check rising costs with a predictable monthly bill for Internet and phone services.



Moreover, the expansion of CenturyLink's network capabilities and fiber reach, including deployment of the world's largest ultra-low-loss fiber network, augurs well for future growth. Along with investments, the company is focused on profitable revenue while digitally transforming itself through improvement in customer experience and streamlining operations for employees.



The company believes that the scale of its global assets alongside innovative product portfolio to be accretive to earnings. It is working with customers to enable their 5G roadmaps while extending its fiber footprint.



Further, CenturyLink remains confident in its ability to meet its de-leveraging objectives and reach the target leverage range of 2.75x-3.25x (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) within the next three years backed by healthy business fundamentals. The company also aims to return significant value to shareholders while investing in revenues and EBITDA growth drivers.



CenturyLink has long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.7%. The stock has rallied 13.1% compared with the industry 's growth of 1.3% in the past three months.







CenturyLink currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



T-Mobile has long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.4%.



Nokia surpassed earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 89.3%.



Sonim has long-term earnings growth expectation of 25%.



