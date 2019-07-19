CenturyLink (CTL) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CenturyLink (CTL) closed at $11.37, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the communications company had gained 0.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CTL as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 7, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect CTL to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.63 billion, down 6.86% from the year-ago period.

CTL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $22.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.92% and -4.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower within the past month. CTL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CTL has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.72, so we one might conclude that CTL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CTL's PEG ratio is currently 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.