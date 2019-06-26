CenturyLink (CTL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CenturyLink (CTL) closed at $10.91, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the communications company had gained 6.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

CTL will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CTL to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.63 billion, down 6.73% from the prior-year quarter.

CTL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $22.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.76% and -4.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CTL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher. CTL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CTL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.34, so we one might conclude that CTL is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CTL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.