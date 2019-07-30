Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Century Bancorp, Inc. ( CNBKA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CNBKA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 64th quarter that CNBKA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.9, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNBKA was $83.9, representing a -12.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.70 and a 28.78% increase over the 52 week low of $65.15.

CNBKA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CNBKA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.89.

