Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( CVCY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 37.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.82, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVCY was $20.82, representing a -5.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $22 and a 32.94% increase over the 52 week low of $15.66.

CVCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CVCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CVCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.16%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVCY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.