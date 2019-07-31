Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (Symbol: CENTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.92, changing hands as high as $28.41 per share. Central Garden & Pet Co shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $23.07 per share, with $40.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.23.
