Central European forex eases in subdued trade, eyes on U.S. data

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, July 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged down in thin trade on Friday, tracking the euro's moves, with Czech markets closed for a holiday and traders waiting for the publication of U.S. jobs data.

By 0840 GMT, the Hungarian forint led regional losses, falling 0.2% against the euro as the Romanian leu slipped 0.1% and the Polish zloty traded marginally lower at 4.244.

Earlier in the session, Hungary sold 5-year and 10-year bonds, but scrapped a 3-year bond auction.

A Reuters poll sees Central Europe's main currencies firming slightly against the euro in the coming year, as central banks in the region point to stable rates ahead in contrast to the easing signalled in Frankfurt and Washington.

A surge in wages has boosted economic growth in Central Europe, accelerating inflation, in contrast with a slowdown in the euro zone.

On Thursday, Romania's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 2.50% despite rising inflation, with central bank governor Mugur Isarescu saying the rate was high enough considering the recent firming of the leu currency.

"(The) governor ... cited 'significant' capital inflows in yesterday's press briefing which followed the key rate decision, leading him to state 'we don't want the exchange rate to appreciate'. For now, the market doesn't appear to be listening, as selling interest in euro/leu still prevails," ING said.

Elsewhere, Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 8.7 percent in May based on preliminary unadjusted data, well above analyst forecasts.

"The latest industrial figures can again be seen as proof that so far the performance of the sector has proved surprisingly resilient to global (especially German) slowdown, mainly stemming from trade conflicts and increased uncertainties in the European business sector." Erste said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1010 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

0.0000

25.4660

-0.02%

+0.93%

Hungary forint

323.2900

322.6500

-0.20%

-0.68%

Polish zloty

4.2440

4.2430

-0.02%

+1.07%

Romanian leu

4.7209

4.7167

-0.09%

-1.42%

Croatian kuna

7.3970

7.3985

+0.02%

+0.18%

Serbian dinar

117.5600

117.7500

+0.16%

+0.63%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1052.10

1052.1000

+0.00%

+6.64%

Budapest

41133.74

40972.92

+0.39%

+5.10%

Warsaw

2353.23

2356.49

-0.14%

+3.36%

Bucharest

8907.37

8917.19

-0.11%

+20.64%

Ljubljana

891.46

890.47

+0.11%

+10.84%

Zagreb

1893.91

1891.84

+0.11%

+8.30%

Belgrade

741.91

742.59

-0.09%

-2.60%

Sofia

582.50

582.29

+0.04%

-2.01%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.5990

0.1200

+235bps

+12bps

5-year

1.2400

0.0020

+194bps

+0bps

10-year

1.4890

-0.0050

+188bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

1.5830

0.0040

+233bps

+1bps

5-year

1.8710

0.0010

+257bps

+0bps

10-year

2.2830

0.0010

+268bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.10

2.00

2.17

Hungary

0.29

0.41

0.49

0.25

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.70

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





