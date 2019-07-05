Central European forex eases in subdued trade, eyes on U.S. data

Reuters





By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, July 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged down in thin trade on Friday, tracking the euro's moves, with Czech markets closed for a holiday and traders waiting for the publication of U.S. jobs data.

By 0840 GMT, the Hungarian forint led regional losses, falling 0.2% against the euro as the Romanian leu slipped 0.1% and the Polish zloty traded marginally lower at 4.244.

Earlier in the session, Hungary sold 5-year and 10-year bonds, but scrapped a 3-year bond auction.

A Reuters poll sees Central Europe's main currencies firming slightly against the euro in the coming year, as central banks in the region point to stable rates ahead in contrast to the easing signalled in Frankfurt and Washington.

A surge in wages has boosted economic growth in Central Europe, accelerating inflation, in contrast with a slowdown in the euro zone.

On Thursday, Romania's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 2.50% despite rising inflation, with central bank governor Mugur Isarescu saying the rate was high enough considering the recent firming of the leu currency.

"(The) governor ... cited 'significant' capital inflows in yesterday's press briefing which followed the key rate decision, leading him to state 'we don't want the exchange rate to appreciate'. For now, the market doesn't appear to be listening, as selling interest in euro/leu still prevails," ING said.

Elsewhere, Hungary's industrial output rose by an annual 8.7 percent in May based on preliminary unadjusted data, well above analyst forecasts.

"The latest industrial figures can again be seen as proof that so far the performance of the sector has proved surprisingly resilient to global (especially German) slowdown, mainly stemming from trade conflicts and increased uncertainties in the European business sector." Erste said.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1010 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown 0.0000 25.4660 -0.02% +0.93% Hungary forint 323.2900 322.6500 -0.20% -0.68% Polish zloty 4.2440 4.2430 -0.02% +1.07% Romanian leu 4.7209 4.7167 -0.09% -1.42% Croatian kuna 7.3970 7.3985 +0.02% +0.18% Serbian dinar 117.5600 117.7500 +0.16% +0.63% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1052.10 1052.1000 +0.00% +6.64% Budapest 41133.74 40972.92 +0.39% +5.10% Warsaw 2353.23 2356.49 -0.14% +3.36% Bucharest 8907.37 8917.19 -0.11% +20.64% Ljubljana 891.46 890.47 +0.11% +10.84% Zagreb 1893.91 1891.84 +0.11% +8.30% Belgrade 741.91 742.59 -0.09% -2.60% Sofia 582.50 582.29 +0.04% -2.01% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 1.5990 0.1200 +235bps +12bps 5-year 1.2400 0.0020 +194bps +0bps 10-year 1.4890 -0.0050 +188bps -1bps Poland 2-year 1.5830 0.0040 +233bps +1bps 5-year 1.8710 0.0010 +257bps +0bps 10-year 2.2830 0.0010 +268bps +0bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.17 2.10 2.00 2.17 Hungary 0.29 0.41 0.49 0.25 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.70 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************