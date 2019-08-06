Central European assets gain on sentiment helped by German data

Reuters
PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Central European assets strengthened on Tuesday as positive data from Germany helped to calm investors' nerves, jittery since an escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions last week.
The Czech crown , Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint had gained 0.2%-0.3% by mid-morning trade. Stocks rose in Warsaw and Budapest , while the Prague bourse's main index was a touch lower.
Germany reported growth of 2.5% in industrial orders in May, the biggest jump since August 2017 and far stronger than the 0.5% increase expected.
China's yuan steadied as authorities took steps to contain its slide. The Sino-U.S. dispute was far from over, however, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington would designate China a currency manipulator, its first such move since 1994.
"This week there are no important data releases from Poland, so the zloty exchange rate is likely to be determined by global events. Today in the morning the global sentiment is better than yesterday so the EURPLN may stabilise," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.
The crown paid little attention to data showing Czech industrial production fell 3.8% year-on-year in June, its steepest drop in three years.
|
|
CEE MARKETS
|
SNAPSHOT
|
AT 1151 CET
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
bid
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Czech crown
|
|
25.7310
|
25.7880
|
+0.22%
|
-0.09%
|
Hungary forint
|
|
325.8600
|
326.6700
|
+0.25%
|
-1.47%
|
Polish zloty
|
|
4.3115
|
4.3210
|
+0.22%
|
-0.51%
|
Romanian leu
|
|
4.7310
|
4.7325
|
+0.03%
|
-1.63%
|
Croatian kuna
|
|
7.3840
|
7.3825
|
-0.02%
|
+0.35%
|
Serbian dinar
|
|
117.6000
|
117.7000
|
+0.09%
|
+0.60%
|
Note: daily change
|
calculated from
|
|
1800 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Prague
|
|
1025.70
|
1025.5400
|
+0.02%
|
+3.97%
|
Budapest
|
|
40114.76
|
39896.31
|
+0.55%
|
+2.49%
|
Warsaw
|
|
2171.65
|
2164.14
|
+0.35%
|
-4.61%
|
Bucharest
|
|
8995.57
|
9016.57
|
-0.23%
|
+21.83%
|
Ljubljana
|
|
867.87
|
866.55
|
+0.15%
|
+7.91%
|
Zagreb
|
|
1899.37
|
1904.28
|
-0.26%
|
+8.61%
|
Belgrade
|
|
737.98
|
738.40
|
-0.06%
|
-3.11%
|
Sofia
|
|
581.76
|
581.39
|
+0.06%
|
-2.14%
|
|
|
BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Yield
|
Spread
|
Daily
|
|
|
(bid)
|
change
|
vs Bund
|
change in
|
Czech Republic
|
|
|
|
|
spread
|
2-year
|
|
1.0890
|
0.1240
|
+190bps
|
+13bps
|
5-year
|
|
0.9330
|
0.0020
|
+173bps
|
+2bps
|
10-year
|
|
1.0620
|
0.0170
|
+159bps
|
+4bps
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-year
|
|
1.5560
|
0.0150
|
+237bps
|
+2bps
|
5-year
|
|
1.8300
|
0.0470
|
+263bps
|
+6bps
|
10-year
|
|
2.0810
|
0.0410
|
+261bps
|
+6bps
|
|
FORWARD
|
RATE
|
AGREEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
3x6
|
6x9
|
9x12
|
3M interbank
|
Czech Rep
|
|
2.11
|
1.96
|
1.80
|
2.15
|
Hungary
|
|
0.30
|
0.35
|
0.37
|
0.26
|
Poland
|
|
1.73
|
1.72
|
1.70
|
1.72
|
Note: FRA quotes
|
are for ask prices
|
|
|
|
