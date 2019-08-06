Central European assets gain on sentiment helped by German data

Reuters





PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Central European assets strengthened on Tuesday as positive data from Germany helped to calm investors' nerves, jittery since an escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions last week.

The Czech crown , Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint had gained 0.2%-0.3% by mid-morning trade. Stocks rose in Warsaw and Budapest , while the Prague bourse's main index was a touch lower.

Germany reported growth of 2.5% in industrial orders in May, the biggest jump since August 2017 and far stronger than the 0.5% increase expected.

China's yuan steadied as authorities took steps to contain its slide. The Sino-U.S. dispute was far from over, however, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington would designate China a currency manipulator, its first such move since 1994.

"This week there are no important data releases from Poland, so the zloty exchange rate is likely to be determined by global events. Today in the morning the global sentiment is better than yesterday so the EURPLN may stabilise," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.

The crown paid little attention to data showing Czech industrial production fell 3.8% year-on-year in June, its steepest drop in three years.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1151 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown 25.7310 25.7880 +0.22% -0.09% Hungary forint 325.8600 326.6700 +0.25% -1.47% Polish zloty 4.3115 4.3210 +0.22% -0.51% Romanian leu 4.7310 4.7325 +0.03% -1.63% Croatian kuna 7.3840 7.3825 -0.02% +0.35% Serbian dinar 117.6000 117.7000 +0.09% +0.60% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1025.70 1025.5400 +0.02% +3.97% Budapest 40114.76 39896.31 +0.55% +2.49% Warsaw 2171.65 2164.14 +0.35% -4.61% Bucharest 8995.57 9016.57 -0.23% +21.83% Ljubljana 867.87 866.55 +0.15% +7.91% Zagreb 1899.37 1904.28 -0.26% +8.61% Belgrade 737.98 738.40 -0.06% -3.11% Sofia 581.76 581.39 +0.06% -2.14% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 1.0890 0.1240 +190bps +13bps 5-year 0.9330 0.0020 +173bps +2bps 10-year 1.0620 0.0170 +159bps +4bps Poland 2-year 1.5560 0.0150 +237bps +2bps 5-year 1.8300 0.0470 +263bps +6bps 10-year 2.0810 0.0410 +261bps +6bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.11 1.96 1.80 2.15 Hungary 0.30 0.35 0.37 0.26 Poland 1.73 1.72 1.70 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

All emerging market news EMRG CEEU CEE/

Spot FX rates

Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX

Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX

Other news and reports

World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide

Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY

Top events M/DIARY Diaries Diaries Index IND/DIARY