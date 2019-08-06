Quantcast

Central European assets gain on sentiment helped by German data

By Reuters

Reuters


PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Central European assets strengthened on Tuesday as positive data from Germany helped to calm investors' nerves, jittery since an escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions last week.

The Czech crown , Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint had gained 0.2%-0.3% by mid-morning trade. Stocks rose in Warsaw and Budapest , while the Prague bourse's main index was a touch lower.

Germany reported growth of 2.5% in industrial orders in May, the biggest jump since August 2017 and far stronger than the 0.5% increase expected.

China's yuan steadied as authorities took steps to contain its slide. The Sino-U.S. dispute was far from over, however, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington would designate China a currency manipulator, its first such move since 1994.

"This week there are no important data releases from Poland, so the zloty exchange rate is likely to be determined by global events. Today in the morning the global sentiment is better than yesterday so the EURPLN may stabilise," Santander Bank Polska analysts said in a note.

The crown paid little attention to data showing Czech industrial production fell 3.8% year-on-year in June, its steepest drop in three years.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1151 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.7310

25.7880

+0.22%

-0.09%

Hungary forint

325.8600

326.6700

+0.25%

-1.47%

Polish zloty

4.3115

4.3210

+0.22%

-0.51%

Romanian leu

4.7310

4.7325

+0.03%

-1.63%

Croatian kuna

7.3840

7.3825

-0.02%

+0.35%

Serbian dinar

117.6000

117.7000

+0.09%

+0.60%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1025.70

1025.5400

+0.02%

+3.97%

Budapest

40114.76

39896.31

+0.55%

+2.49%

Warsaw

2171.65

2164.14

+0.35%

-4.61%

Bucharest

8995.57

9016.57

-0.23%

+21.83%

Ljubljana

867.87

866.55

+0.15%

+7.91%

Zagreb

1899.37

1904.28

-0.26%

+8.61%

Belgrade

737.98

738.40

-0.06%

-3.11%

Sofia

581.76

581.39

+0.06%

-2.14%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.0890

0.1240

+190bps

+13bps

5-year

0.9330

0.0020

+173bps

+2bps

10-year

1.0620

0.0170

+159bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

1.5560

0.0150

+237bps

+2bps

5-year

1.8300

0.0470

+263bps

+6bps

10-year

2.0810

0.0410

+261bps

+6bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.11

1.96

1.80

2.15

Hungary

0.30

0.35

0.37

0.26

Poland

1.73

1.72

1.70

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

