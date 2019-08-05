Central banks support markets amid trade risks

The Fed confirmed global central banks' dovish pivot last week, as it cut rates for the first time since 2008, albeit by less than some market participants had foreseen. Its moderate easing stance was in line with our expectations-and we see easier global monetary policies stretching the current cycle and supporting risk assets. This buys investors time to fortify portfolios even amid a further spike in U.S.-China trade tensions. A narrowing interest rate differential between the U.S. and other countries would usually point to a weaker dollar. Yet the dollar has been surprisingly resilient in 2019. We see key reasons why. First, other global central banks are in easing mode too, so rate differentials have not moved as much against the dollar as headline changes in Fed expectations would have suggested. Second, rising macro uncertainty is leading to a "safe-haven" bid for the dollar. Our research suggests the trade-weighted dollar is currently around 3% higher than we would expect based on its historical relationship with rate differentials alone. Yet it is tracking where we would expect, after accounting for risk appetite and economic uncertainty. See the chart above. Third, we believe markets may still be overestimating the scope for further Fed easing.

Ongoing dollar crosscurrents ahead