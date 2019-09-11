CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

CenterState Bank Corporation ( CSFL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CSFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.86, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSFL was $23.86, representing a -23.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.10 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $19.55.

CSFL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.