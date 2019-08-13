CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ( CNP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.287 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.76, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNP was $27.76, representing a -11.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.42 and a 3.83% increase over the 52 week low of $26.74.

CNP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Southern Company ( SO ). CNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports CNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.77%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNP as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions ( ACSI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACSI with an increase of 2.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CNP at 0.03%.