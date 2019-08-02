CenterPoint Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CNP

In trading on Friday, shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.35, changing hands as high as $29.44 per share. CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.735 per share, with $31.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.36.
