Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur (CEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur ( CEN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that CEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.42, the dividend yield is 16.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEN was $7.42, representing a -27.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.28 and a 19.29% increase over the 52 week low of $6.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEN as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund ( ICLN )

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF ( ENZL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ICLN with an increase of 10.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CEN at 5.32%.