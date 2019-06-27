Centene (CNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Centene (CNC) closed at $52.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the healthcare company had lost 7.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CNC as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 23, 2019. On that day, CNC is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.99 billion, up 26.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $73.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.45% and +22.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CNC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. CNC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.73, which means CNC is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CNC has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CNC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

