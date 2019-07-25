Quantcast

Cenovus posts profit compared to year-ago loss on higher Canadian crude prices

By Reuters

Reuters

July 25 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy reported a quarterly profit on Thursday compared with a loss a year earlier, benefiting from a rise in Canadian crude prices due to a mandatory production cut by the Alberta government.

Net earnings from continuing operations was C$1.78 billion$1.36 billion, or C$1.45 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$410 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier (graphic).

Total production fell to 443,318 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 518,530 boe/d in the quarter.

($1 = 1.3129 Canadian dollars)





