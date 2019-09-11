Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Cenovus Energy Inc ( CVE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.35, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVE was $9.35, representing a -12.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.65 and a 52.03% increase over the 52 week low of $6.15.

CVE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). CVE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports CVE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 129.5%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CVE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CVE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF ( FRAK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRAK with an decrease of -21.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CVE at 4.13%.