Cenovus Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CVE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (Symbol: CVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.51, changing hands as low as $8.41 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $6.15 per share, with $10.6462 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.51.
