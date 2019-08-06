Cenovus Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.34, changing hands as low as $11.05 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.74 per share, with $14.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.21.
