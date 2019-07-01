Quantcast

Cembra buys Cashgate from Aduno for 277 mln Sfr to boost loan portfolio

By Reuters

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Cembra Money Bank is expanding in Swiss consumer finance by buying Cashgate from Aduno Holding AG for 277 million Swiss francs ($282 million) as the domestic market for personal loans and auto leases and loans consolidates.

"We are further expanding our market position in the Swiss consumer finance space and growing as an independent provider of auto leases and loans," Cembra Chief Executive Robert Oudmayer said.

With the takeover of Cashgate, Cembra Money Bank increases its personal loans and auto leases and loans portfolio by around 1.4 billion francs, to 6.2 billion francs.





