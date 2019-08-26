Quantcast

Celgene to sell psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 bln to Amgen

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 26 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp will sell its psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash to Amgen Inc , taking Celgene a step closer to a $74-billion takeover by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co .

Bristol-Myers said on Monday it expects the deal to close by 2019 end. The company in June offered to sell Otezla to allay concerns raised by U.S. antitrust regulators, with an analyst valuing a deal for the drug at about $9 billion at the time.

The psoriasis drug brought in sales of $1.61 billion last year. Amgen said it expected Otezla sales to grow at least in the low-single digits over the next five years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb said it was increasing a previously planned $5 billion accelerated share buyback to $7 billion.

Its shares rose 5.2% and those of Celgene gained 3.7% in trading before the opening bell, while Amgen fell about 1%.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AMGN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar