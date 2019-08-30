Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celgene (CELG) closed at $96.80, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 4.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

CELG will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect CELG to post earnings of $2.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.46 billion, up 14.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.87 per share and revenue of $17.44 billion, which would represent changes of +22.55% and +14.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CELG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CELG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CELG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.22, which means CELG is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CELG has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CELG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.