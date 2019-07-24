Celanese Corporation (CE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Celanese Corporation ( CE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.81% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $110.31, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CE was $110.31, representing a -7.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.29 and a 33.05% increase over the 52 week low of $82.91.

CE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). CE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8. Zacks Investment Research reports CE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.55%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF ( PYZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an decrease of -1.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CE at 3.03%.