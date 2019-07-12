Quantcast

CEE stocks gain on global optimism over Fed easing

By Reuters

WARSAW, July 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Friday and regional stocks got a boost from overnight gains in Wall Street and Asia due to fresh optimism after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to interest rate cuts.

By 0830 GMT, Prague gained most on the day with 0.5%, followed by Budapest with about 0.4% and Warsaw's bluechip index with 0.1%.

Prague was let higher by Utility CEZ , which rose 0.9% on rising European wholesale electricity prices, and Komercni Banka , which climbed 1.1% as it tracked western markets.

CEZ has resisted launching the multi-billion dollar project alone given high costs and unclear returns.

The Hungarian forint firmed marginally to bid at 325.85, with analysts at Equilor saying that "based on the technical picture, there is still a good chance in the medium term for the forint to weaken to 327.50."

The Polish zloty traded virtually flat at 4.2690 per euro, together with the Romanian leu and the Czech crown .

"A move in euro/zloty may be potentially caused by signals from the European economy," analysts at mBank said.

"In an environment of global monetary easing, in the next weeks the zloty should strengthen, like the majority of emerging market assets, with additional help from positive forecasts for the Polish economy."

Trading was thin before Eurozone industrial production data for May. Analysts have said it could be an important trigger for the European Central Bank to move further along the easing path.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1102 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.6060

25.6010

-0.02%

+0.39%

Hungary forint

325.8500

325.9500

+0.03%

-1.46%

Polish zloty

4.2690

4.2676

-0.03%

+0.48%

Romanian leu

4.7340

4.7339

-0.00%

-1.69%

Croatian kuna

7.3897

7.3920

+0.03%

+0.27%

Serbian dinar

117.6300

117.7000

+0.06%

+0.57%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1051.84

1047.0700

+0.46%

+6.62%

Budapest

40801.74

40739.42

+0.15%

+4.25%

Warsaw

2320.93

2316.95

+0.17%

+1.95%

Bucharest

9026.68

9024.03

+0.03%

+22.25%

Ljubljana

890.40

888.32

+0.23%

+10.71%

Zagreb

1884.93

1885.17

-0.01%

+7.78%

Belgrade

754.94

755.58

-0.08%

-0.89%

Sofia

583.46

583.45

+0.00%

-1.85%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.4910

0.0280

+221bps

+3bps

5-year

1.3420

0.0310

+197bps

+4bps

10-year

1.4690

0.0160

+173bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

1.5670

-0.0020

+229bps

+0bps

5-year

1.9390

0.0270

+257bps

+3bps

10-year

2.3300

0.0440

+259bps

+4bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.07

1.95

2.17

Hungary

0.30

0.39

0.49

0.25

Poland

1.75

1.74

1.72

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





