CEE stocks gain on global optimism over Fed easing

Reuters





WARSAW, July 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Friday and regional stocks got a boost from overnight gains in Wall Street and Asia due to fresh optimism after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to interest rate cuts.

By 0830 GMT, Prague gained most on the day with 0.5%, followed by Budapest with about 0.4% and Warsaw's bluechip index with 0.1%.

Prague was let higher by Utility CEZ , which rose 0.9% on rising European wholesale electricity prices, and Komercni Banka , which climbed 1.1% as it tracked western markets.

CEZ has resisted launching the multi-billion dollar project alone given high costs and unclear returns.

The Hungarian forint firmed marginally to bid at 325.85, with analysts at Equilor saying that "based on the technical picture, there is still a good chance in the medium term for the forint to weaken to 327.50."

The Polish zloty traded virtually flat at 4.2690 per euro, together with the Romanian leu and the Czech crown .

"A move in euro/zloty may be potentially caused by signals from the European economy," analysts at mBank said.

"In an environment of global monetary easing, in the next weeks the zloty should strengthen, like the majority of emerging market assets, with additional help from positive forecasts for the Polish economy."

Trading was thin before Eurozone industrial production data for May. Analysts have said it could be an important trigger for the European Central Bank to move further along the easing path.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1102 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown 25.6060 25.6010 -0.02% +0.39% Hungary forint 325.8500 325.9500 +0.03% -1.46% Polish zloty 4.2690 4.2676 -0.03% +0.48% Romanian leu 4.7340 4.7339 -0.00% -1.69% Croatian kuna 7.3897 7.3920 +0.03% +0.27% Serbian dinar 117.6300 117.7000 +0.06% +0.57% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1051.84 1047.0700 +0.46% +6.62% Budapest 40801.74 40739.42 +0.15% +4.25% Warsaw 2320.93 2316.95 +0.17% +1.95% Bucharest 9026.68 9024.03 +0.03% +22.25% Ljubljana 890.40 888.32 +0.23% +10.71% Zagreb 1884.93 1885.17 -0.01% +7.78% Belgrade 754.94 755.58 -0.08% -0.89% Sofia 583.46 583.45 +0.00% -1.85% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 1.4910 0.0280 +221bps +3bps 5-year 1.3420 0.0310 +197bps +4bps 10-year 1.4690 0.0160 +173bps +1bps Poland 2-year 1.5670 -0.0020 +229bps +0bps 5-year 1.9390 0.0270 +257bps +3bps 10-year 2.3300 0.0440 +259bps +4bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.17 2.07 1.95 2.17 Hungary 0.30 0.39 0.49 0.25 Poland 1.75 1.74 1.72 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************