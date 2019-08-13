Quantcast

CEE FX trades rangebound, Czech crown recovers marginally

By Reuters

Reuters


BUCHAREST, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, trading in narrow ranges in the summer lull, with the Czech crown recovering slightly after nearing a six-month low the previous session.

The crown , which shrugged off a surprise acceleration of price growth at home, fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, nearing the level of 25.875 which would be its weakest since Feb. 12.

By 0910 GMT, the Czech currency traded a tad firmer on the day at 25.830 to the euro, but softer than the 25.40 average forecast by the Czech National Bank for the current quarter. Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint were trading flat.

"Only a large deviation from [the]expected U.S. inflation reading can cause volatility, as lower than expected data can fuel expectations for a deeper monetary easing by the Fed. If the (US) inflation will be higher than expected, the reaction will be rather small, because… it will not change expectations for the prospects for monetary policy in the USA," said Millennium Bank analysts.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's survey of consumer expectations showed that people's average outlooks for US inflation declined over both one- and three-year time horizons. Uncertainty about inflation also fell.

Stock exchange indexes in Prague , Budapest and Warsaw were down around 0.5%, while Bucharest was 0.2% up on the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1123 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.8350

25.8420

+0.03%

-0.50%

Hungary forint

324.0600

324.1900

+0.04%

-0.92%

Polish zloty

4.3340

4.3280

-0.14%

-1.02%

Romanian leu

4.7260

4.7235

-0.05%

-1.52%

Croatian kuna

7.3930

7.3893

-0.05%

+0.23%

Serbian dinar

117.6500

117.6400

-0.01%

+0.55%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1025.42

1030.6700

-0.51%

+3.94%

Budapest

40593.12

40891.99

-0.73%

+3.72%

Warsaw

2097.55

2109.73

-0.58%

-7.87%

Bucharest

9126.19

9100.65

+0.28%

+23.60%

Ljubljana

858.03

859.70

-0.19%

+6.69%

Zagreb

1893.10

1894.12

-0.05%

+8.25%

Belgrade

744.86

743.43

+0.19%

-2.21%

Sofia

581.83

581.90

-0.01%

-2.12%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.1020

0.1390

+197bps

+16bps

5-year

0.6910

-0.0170

+156bps

-1bps

10-year

0.9610

-0.0100

+157bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

1.5290

-0.0320

+240bps

-2bps

5-year

1.7340

-0.0130

+260bps

-1bps

10-year

1.8890

-0.0240

+250bps

-1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.00

1.81

1.62

2.14

Hungary

0.29

0.30

0.31

0.26

Poland

1.70

1.66

1.59

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar