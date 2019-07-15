CEE currencies on steady footing after Polish CPI

Reuters
BUCHAREST, July 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were trading in narrow ranges on Monday, with few economic data releases in the region and no market surprise from Polish inflation, confirmed at 2.6% on the year in June.
By 0830 GMT, the Polish zloty had edged down 0.02%. So had the Hungarian forint . The Czech crown inched up and the Romanian leu was flat at 4.7335 to the euro.
An earlier estimate from the statistics office showed consumer price growth at 2.6% year-on-year in June. .
"With the downside potential limited by the central bank around 4.7200 and the upside by still-decent bond inflows, the euro/leu looks set for prolonged range trading for the rest of the summer," the analysts said.
Traders expect good demand at a 500 million lei ($119.16 million) debt tender for April 2026 treasury bonds, which attracted strong demand last month.
Elsewhere, the Czech current account showed a surplus of 11.2 billion crowns ($495.00 million) in May, defying expectations for a small deficit, central bank data showed Monday.
|
|
CEE MARKETS
|
SNAPSHOT
|
AT 1027 CET
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
bid
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Czech crown
|
|
25.5930
|
25.5970
|
+0.02%
|
+0.45%
|
Hungary forint
|
|
325.9000
|
325.8000
|
-0.03%
|
-1.48%
|
Polish zloty
|
|
4.2690
|
4.2681
|
-0.02%
|
+0.48%
|
Romanian leu
|
|
4.7335
|
4.7333
|
-0.00%
|
-1.68%
|
Croatian kuna
|
|
7.3920
|
7.3913
|
-0.01%
|
+0.24%
|
Serbian dinar
|
|
117.6200
|
117.6700
|
+0.04%
|
+0.58%
|
Note: daily change
|
calculated from
|
|
1800 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Prague
|
|
1056.38
|
1055.6200
|
+0.07%
|
+7.08%
|
Budapest
|
|
40759.83
|
40699.69
|
+0.15%
|
+4.14%
|
Warsaw
|
|
2321.56
|
2315.36
|
+0.27%
|
+1.97%
|
Bucharest
|
|
9092.59
|
9091.29
|
+0.01%
|
+23.14%
|
Ljubljana
|
|
887.96
|
887.94
|
+0.00%
|
+10.41%
|
Zagreb
|
|
1883.78
|
1891.85
|
-0.43%
|
+7.72%
|
Belgrade
|
|
754.87
|
754.87
|
+0.00%
|
-0.90%
|
Sofia
|
|
582.07
|
583.78
|
-0.29%
|
-2.08%
|
|
|
BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Yield
|
Spread
|
Daily
|
|
|
(bid)
|
change
|
vs Bund
|
change in
|
Czech Republic
|
|
|
|
|
spread
|
2-year
|
|
1.4520
|
0.0020
|
+218bps
|
+0bps
|
5-year
|
|
1.4280
|
0.0720
|
+205bps
|
+9bps
|
10-year
|
|
1.4740
|
0.0260
|
+174bps
|
+5bps
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-year
|
|
1.5720
|
0.0010
|
+230bps
|
+0bps
|
5-year
|
|
1.9280
|
-0.0050
|
+255bps
|
+1bps
|
10-year
|
|
2.2910
|
-0.0260
|
+256bps
|
+0bps
|
|
FORWARD
|
RATE
|
AGREEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
3x6
|
6x9
|
9x12
|
3M interbank
|
Czech Rep
|
|
2.17
|
2.07
|
1.95
|
2.17
|
Hungary
|
|
0.32
|
0.41
|
0.49
|
0.25
|
Poland
|
|
1.74
|
1.72
|
1.71
|
1.72
|
Note: FRA quotes
|
are for ask prices
|
|
|
|
**************************************************************
|
($1 = 4.1961 lei)