CEE currencies on steady footing after Polish CPI

BUCHAREST, July 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were trading in narrow ranges on Monday, with few economic data releases in the region and no market surprise from Polish inflation, confirmed at 2.6% on the year in June.

By 0830 GMT, the Polish zloty had edged down 0.02%. So had the Hungarian forint . The Czech crown inched up and the Romanian leu was flat at 4.7335 to the euro.

An earlier estimate from the statistics office showed consumer price growth at 2.6% year-on-year in June. .

"With the downside potential limited by the central bank around 4.7200 and the upside by still-decent bond inflows, the euro/leu looks set for prolonged range trading for the rest of the summer," the analysts said.

Traders expect good demand at a 500 million lei ($119.16 million) debt tender for April 2026 treasury bonds, which attracted strong demand last month.

Elsewhere, the Czech current account showed a surplus of 11.2 billion crowns ($495.00 million) in May, defying expectations for a small deficit, central bank data showed Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1027 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.5930

25.5970

+0.02%

+0.45%

Hungary forint

325.9000

325.8000

-0.03%

-1.48%

Polish zloty

4.2690

4.2681

-0.02%

+0.48%

Romanian leu

4.7335

4.7333

-0.00%

-1.68%

Croatian kuna

7.3920

7.3913

-0.01%

+0.24%

Serbian dinar

117.6200

117.6700

+0.04%

+0.58%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1056.38

1055.6200

+0.07%

+7.08%

Budapest

40759.83

40699.69

+0.15%

+4.14%

Warsaw

2321.56

2315.36

+0.27%

+1.97%

Bucharest

9092.59

9091.29

+0.01%

+23.14%

Ljubljana

887.96

887.94

+0.00%

+10.41%

Zagreb

1883.78

1891.85

-0.43%

+7.72%

Belgrade

754.87

754.87

+0.00%

-0.90%

Sofia

582.07

583.78

-0.29%

-2.08%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.4520

0.0020

+218bps

+0bps

5-year

1.4280

0.0720

+205bps

+9bps

10-year

1.4740

0.0260

+174bps

+5bps

Poland

2-year

1.5720

0.0010

+230bps

+0bps

5-year

1.9280

-0.0050

+255bps

+1bps

10-year

2.2910

-0.0260

+256bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.07

1.95

2.17

Hungary

0.32

0.41

0.49

0.25

Poland

1.74

1.72

1.71

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 4.1961 lei)





