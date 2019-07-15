CEE currencies on steady footing after Polish CPI

Reuters





BUCHAREST, July 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were trading in narrow ranges on Monday, with few economic data releases in the region and no market surprise from Polish inflation, confirmed at 2.6% on the year in June.

By 0830 GMT, the Polish zloty had edged down 0.02%. So had the Hungarian forint . The Czech crown inched up and the Romanian leu was flat at 4.7335 to the euro.

An earlier estimate from the statistics office showed consumer price growth at 2.6% year-on-year in June. .

"With the downside potential limited by the central bank around 4.7200 and the upside by still-decent bond inflows, the euro/leu looks set for prolonged range trading for the rest of the summer," the analysts said.

Traders expect good demand at a 500 million lei ($119.16 million) debt tender for April 2026 treasury bonds, which attracted strong demand last month.

Elsewhere, the Czech current account showed a surplus of 11.2 billion crowns ($495.00 million) in May, defying expectations for a small deficit, central bank data showed Monday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1027 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown 25.5930 25.5970 +0.02% +0.45% Hungary forint 325.9000 325.8000 -0.03% -1.48% Polish zloty 4.2690 4.2681 -0.02% +0.48% Romanian leu 4.7335 4.7333 -0.00% -1.68% Croatian kuna 7.3920 7.3913 -0.01% +0.24% Serbian dinar 117.6200 117.6700 +0.04% +0.58% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1056.38 1055.6200 +0.07% +7.08% Budapest 40759.83 40699.69 +0.15% +4.14% Warsaw 2321.56 2315.36 +0.27% +1.97% Bucharest 9092.59 9091.29 +0.01% +23.14% Ljubljana 887.96 887.94 +0.00% +10.41% Zagreb 1883.78 1891.85 -0.43% +7.72% Belgrade 754.87 754.87 +0.00% -0.90% Sofia 582.07 583.78 -0.29% -2.08% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 1.4520 0.0020 +218bps +0bps 5-year 1.4280 0.0720 +205bps +9bps 10-year 1.4740 0.0260 +174bps +5bps Poland 2-year 1.5720 0.0010 +230bps +0bps 5-year 1.9280 -0.0050 +255bps +1bps 10-year 2.2910 -0.0260 +256bps +0bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.17 2.07 1.95 2.17 Hungary 0.32 0.41 0.49 0.25 Poland 1.74 1.72 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

($1 = 4.1961 lei)