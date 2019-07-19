CEE currencies gain as expectations rise of Fed and ECB rate cuts

Reuters





PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Friday as expectations of monetary policy easing by central banks in the United States and the euro zone undermined both dollar and euro.

Two influential Federal Reserve officials on Thursday sharpened their public case for acting, quickly if needed, to support the U.S. economy, reviving bets that the central bank could even deliver a half-point interest rate cut this month.

Euro zone money markets now price in almost a 60% chance of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank when it meets next week. A cut by September is fully priced in.

"Prospects for renewed monetary policy easing have supported risk assets despite persistent global growth concerns," Citigroup said in a note.

Among Czech stocks, shares in electricity producer CEZ were up by 1 percent, heading for their strongest daily gain since June 11.

Emerging market currencies , which typically gain on dovish Fed comments, rose to their highest levels since March 21.

In Poland, retail sales grew by 5.3% year-on-year in June, slightly above the market expectations.