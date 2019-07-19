Quantcast

CEE currencies gain as expectations rise of Fed and ECB rate cuts

By Reuters

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Friday as expectations of monetary policy easing by central banks in the United States and the euro zone undermined both dollar and euro.

Two influential Federal Reserve officials on Thursday sharpened their public case for acting, quickly if needed, to support the U.S. economy, reviving bets that the central bank could even deliver a half-point interest rate cut this month.

Euro zone money markets now price in almost a 60% chance of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank when it meets next week. A cut by September is fully priced in.

"Prospects for renewed monetary policy easing have supported risk assets despite persistent global growth concerns," Citigroup said in a note.

Among Czech stocks, shares in electricity producer CEZ were up by 1 percent, heading for their strongest daily gain since June 11.

Emerging market currencies , which typically gain on dovish Fed comments, rose to their highest levels since March 21.

In Poland, retail sales grew by 5.3% year-on-year in June, slightly above the market expectations.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1152 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.5490

25.5650

+0.06%

+0.62%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

325.3200

325.9300

+0.19%

-1.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.2562

4.2593

+0.07%

+0.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7315

4.7309

-0.01%

-1.64%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.3880

7.3870

-0.01%

+0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.6000

117.7000

+0.09%

+0.60%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1064.90

1063.8700

+0.10%

+7.94%

.BUX

Budapest

41520.39

41282.46

+0.58%

+6.08%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2338.55

2321.41

+0.74%

+2.72%

.BETI

Bucharest

9076.26

9056.40

+0.22%

+22.92%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

869.65

869.20

+0.05%

+8.13%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1910.96

1903.43

+0.40%

+9.27%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

749.65

754.91

-0.70%

-1.58%

.SOFIX

Sofia

580.94

577.00

+0.68%

-2.27%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.4310

-0.0210

+220bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

1.3420

0.0030

+204bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

1.4490

-0.0160

+178bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5480

-0.1650

+231bps

-15bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.8590

-0.1170

+255bps

-10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

2.1990

-0.0380

+253bps

-2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.07

1.95

2.16

Hungary

0.35

0.37

0.47

0.26

Poland

1.73

1.72

1.70

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





