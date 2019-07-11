Quantcast

CEE currencies gain after dovish Fed comments

By Reuters

Reuters


WARSAW, July 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies gained on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set the stage for a U.S. interest rate cut this month, weakening the dollar.

In testimony to a congressional committee, Powell pledged to "act as appropriate" to defend an economic expansion threatened by trade disputes and a global slowdown.

Before Powell's comments, central Europe's currencies had been under pressure since last Friday, when strong U.S. jobs data weakened the case for loosening policy in the world's biggest economy.

"Today the (zloty) market is getting up for another attack on 24, but this will take a bit of time," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.

"I think investors are now waiting for inflation from the States to give them some incentive that the Fed will cut rates and this will support the CEE currencies."

Czech bond yields tracked eurozone peers lower. Polish yields were little changed before a switch tender.

"An extremely dovish signal from Fed Chair Powell's testimony brings positive impetus for CEE debt markets," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. "Still it remains to be seen whether a larger part of dovish outlook was already priced in."

At 0949 GMT, Czech 10-year bonds were bid at 1.424, down 3 basis points. Polish yields were little changed at 2.25.

Czech inflation showed price growth slowed last month, as expected. The central bank has signalled a pause in policy moves into next year after raising rates eight times since 2017, the last coming this May.

"Price pressures in the Czech economy are not as hot as at the start of the year," said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE. "The central bank can stay in wait-and-see mode."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1149 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.5980

25.5990

+0.00%

+0.43%

Hungary forint

325.6100

325.9300

+0.10%

-1.39%

Polish zloty

4.2680

4.2682

+0.00%

+0.51%

Romanian leu

4.7355

4.7335

-0.04%

-1.72%

Croatian kuna

7.3930

7.3923

-0.01%

+0.23%

Serbian dinar

117.6500

117.7300

+0.07%

+0.55%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1050.48

1047.2500

+0.31%

+6.48%

Budapest

40980.91

40577.79

+0.99%

+4.71%

Warsaw

2330.53

2312.77

+0.77%

+2.37%

Bucharest

8960.59

8887.39

+0.82%

+21.36%

Ljubljana

888.83

887.83

+0.11%

+10.52%

Zagreb

1882.41

1880.96

+0.08%

+7.64%

Belgrade

756.31

756.63

-0.04%

-0.71%

Sofia

582.71

580.64

+0.36%

-1.98%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.4670

0.0050

+220bps

+1bps

5-year

1.3030

-0.0080

+195bps

-1bps

10-year

1.4240

-0.0310

+173bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

1.5630

-0.0100

+230bps

+0bps

5-year

1.8630

-0.0090

+251bps

-1bps

10-year

2.2520

0.0100

+256bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.07

1.95

2.17

Hungary

0.31

0.40

0.48

0.25

Poland

1.73

1.74

1.71

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar