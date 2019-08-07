Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. ( CDR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CDR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that CDR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.52, the dividend yield is 7.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDR was $2.52, representing a -46.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.74 and a 8.15% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

CDR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CDR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports CDR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -22.41%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF ( EPOL )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHD )

ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF ( GAMR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an decrease of -4.15% over the last 100 days. EPOL has the highest percent weighting of CDR at 4.49%.